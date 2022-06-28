KeyCorp (KEY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.74%

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) kicked off on June 27, 2022, at the price of $17.94, down -1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.98 and dropped to $17.44 before settling in for the closing price of $17.83. Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has traded in a range of $16.69-$27.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 108.60%. With a float of $926.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $931.06 million.

In an organization with 17110 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 122,575. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,362 shares at a rate of $22.86, taking the stock ownership to the 64,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Head of Digital Banking sold 9,632 for $24.80, making the entire transaction worth $238,874. This insider now owns 22,095 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +35.29 while generating a return on equity of 14.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.53% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KeyCorp’s (KEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.13 million. That was better than the volume of 9.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.43. However, in the short run, KeyCorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.88. Second resistance stands at $18.20. The third major resistance level sits at $18.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.12. The third support level lies at $16.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.61 billion has total of 932,471K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,561 M in contrast with the sum of 2,625 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,756 M and last quarter income was 448,000 K.