Last month’s performance of -63.64% for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is certainly impressive

On June 27, 2022, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) opened at $0.69, higher 13.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.63 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Price fluctuations for BTCM have ranged from $0.60 to $14.65 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 202.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.40% at the time writing. With a float of $38.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.01 million.

In an organization with 153 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.35, operating margin of -1.81, and the pretax margin is -4.72.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 13.81%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2015, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.90 while generating a return on equity of -42.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.82 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 273.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8226. However, in the short run, BIT Mining Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7033. Second resistance stands at $0.7267. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6067. The third support level lies at $0.5833 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

There are currently 71,008K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,329 M according to its annual income of -60,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 296,680 K and its income totaled -3,050 K.