No matter how cynical the overall market is Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) performance over the last week is recorded -0.14%

June 27, 2022, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) trading session started at the price of $6.60, that was 9.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.27 and dropped to $6.572 before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. A 52-week range for AMPY has been $2.60 – $9.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 93.20%. With a float of $37.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 210 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +33.72, and the pretax margin is -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amplify Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 36,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 40,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.36, making the entire transaction worth $50,379. This insider now owns 45,329 shares in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

The latest stats from [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was superior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 56.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.71. The third major resistance level sits at $8.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.06.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

There are 38,327K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 281.88 million. As of now, sales total 342,920 K while income totals -32,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 111,430 K while its last quarter net income were -48,610 K.