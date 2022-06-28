No matter how cynical the overall market is, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) performance over the last week is recorded 2.96%

On June 27, 2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) opened at $118.06, lower -0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.50 and dropped to $115.6417 before settling in for the closing price of $117.32. Price fluctuations for JPM have ranged from $111.48 to $172.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.10% at the time writing. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.98 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 273948 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 2,732,344. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 21,012 shares at a rate of $130.04, taking the stock ownership to the 178,588 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Co-CEO CCB sold 4,668 for $126.19, making the entire transaction worth $589,051. This insider now owns 11,135 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.69) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.11 while generating a return on equity of 16.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.55% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.48, a number that is poised to hit 2.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 15.73 million, its volume of 11.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.53.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $118.04 in the near term. At $119.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $120.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

There are currently 2,937,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 331.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 127,202 M according to its annual income of 48,334 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,341 M and its income totaled 8,282 M.