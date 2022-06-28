No matter how cynical the overall market is PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) performance over the last week is recorded -26.25%

June 27, 2022, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) trading session started at the price of $5.30, that was -18.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.39 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. A 52-week range for MYPS has been $3.60 – $8.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.60%. With a float of $78.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.34 million.

In an organization with 504 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 60,448. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 9,600 shares at a rate of $6.30, taking the stock ownership to the 392,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 11,200 for $5.45, making the entire transaction worth $61,021. This insider now owns 383,200 shares in total.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s (MYPS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. However, in the short run, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.12. Second resistance stands at $5.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.94.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Key Stats

There are 126,404K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 568.76 million. As of now, sales total 287,420 K while income totals 10,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,450 K while its last quarter net income were -25,210 K.