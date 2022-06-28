Now that Delek US Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 2.28 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 27, 2022, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) opened at $25.76, higher 11.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.12 and dropped to $25.575 before settling in for the closing price of $25.00. Price fluctuations for DK have ranged from $13.48 to $35.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 20.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.60% at the time writing. With a float of $69.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3312 employees.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 425,291. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,561 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 34,311,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 68 for $40.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,726. This insider now owns 34,332,400 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.7. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.40% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 60.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.80 in the near term. At $29.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.70.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

There are currently 88,321K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,648 M according to its annual income of -203,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,459 M and its income totaled 6,600 K.