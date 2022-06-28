Search
Sana Meer
Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) with a beta value of 0.81 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 27, 2022, with Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) stock priced at $3.84, up 5.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.08 and dropped to $3.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.81. SB’s price has ranged from $2.98 to $5.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 24.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 683.10%. With a float of $73.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 790 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.22, operating margin of +52.39, and the pretax margin is +52.99.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.43 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.13 in the near term. At $4.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.65.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 494.16 million, the company has a total of 121,641K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 329,030 K while annual income is 174,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 77,750 K while its latest quarter income was 36,370 K.

7.95% volatility in Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) on June 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.90, soaring 1.51% from the previous trading...
Read more

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) average volume reaches $366.53K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
June 27, 2022, Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) trading session started at the price of $30.19, that was 5.63% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors must take note of Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) performance last week, which was 3.48%.

Shaun Noe -
On June 27, 2022, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) opened at $19.65, lower -0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

