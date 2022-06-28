Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) on June 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.16, soaring 9.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1795 and dropped to $0.1581 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Within the past 52 weeks, SLNO’s price has moved between $0.13 and $1.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.50%. With a float of $47.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20 employees.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,911,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,033 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $14,559. This insider now owns 370,227 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4539. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1858 in the near term. At $0.1934, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2072. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1644, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1506. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1430.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.23 million based on 80,089K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -30,910 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.