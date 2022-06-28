SOS Limited (SOS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -33.13%

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) on June 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2082, plunging -1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, SOS’s price has moved between $0.20 and $3.61.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -310.60%.

In an organization with 167 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SOS Limited (SOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SOS Limited is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

SOS Limited (SOS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -310.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

SOS Limited (SOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.47 million. That was better than the volume of 10.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, SOS Limited’s (SOS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0477. However, in the short run, SOS Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2071. Second resistance stands at $0.2135. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2171. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1971, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1935. The third support level lies at $0.1871 if the price breaches the second support level.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.61 million based on 511,548K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 357,820 K and income totals -49,250 K. The company made 14,477 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,939 K in sales during its previous quarter.