Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) soared 3.24 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) on June 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $35.03, soaring 3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.86 and dropped to $34.51 before settling in for the closing price of $34.54. Within the past 52 weeks, SU’s price has moved between $17.10 and $42.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 7.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 197.70%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

In an organization with 16922 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.05, operating margin of +16.06, and the pretax margin is +14.23.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Suncor Energy Inc. is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.16) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to 59.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Trading Performance Indicators

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.05 million. That was better than the volume of 8.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Suncor Energy Inc.’s (SU) raw stochastic average was set at 51.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.23. However, in the short run, Suncor Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.18. Second resistance stands at $36.69. The third major resistance level sits at $37.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.48.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.76 billion based on 1,414,862K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,199 M and income totals 3,287 M. The company made 10,660 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,329 M in sales during its previous quarter.