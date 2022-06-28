VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) 20 Days SMA touches -1.94%: The odds favor the bear

June 27, 2022, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) trading session started at the price of $7.37, that was 6.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.75 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $7.22. A 52-week range for EGY has been $2.06 – $8.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 267.00%. With a float of $56.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.70 million.

The firm has a total of 117 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 43.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 193,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $5.53, taking the stock ownership to the 332,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CAO & Controller sold 6,000 for $5.83, making the entire transaction worth $34,980. This insider now owns 66,073 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY], we can find that recorded value of 4.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.99. The third major resistance level sits at $8.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.07.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are 58,902K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 425.96 million. As of now, sales total 199,080 K while income totals 81,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 68,660 K while its last quarter net income were 12,160 K.