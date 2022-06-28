Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) last year’s performance of 15.55% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 27, 2022, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) opened at $4.96, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.0101 and dropped to $4.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.92. Price fluctuations for AUY have ranged from $3.70 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.40% at the time writing. With a float of $957.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $960.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.92, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Looking closely at Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY), its last 5-days average volume was 21.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. However, in the short run, Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.02. Second resistance stands at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.82.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

There are currently 961,039K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,815 M according to its annual income of 147,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 441,900 K and its income totaled 57,800 K.