ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 241,700 K

A new trading day began on June 27, 2022, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) stock priced at $37.85, down -3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.27 and dropped to $35.97 before settling in for the closing price of $37.71. ZI’s price has ranged from $30.31 to $79.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 372.90%. With a float of $267.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $400.22 million.

In an organization with 2742 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +20.53, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 6,089,824. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 143,761 shares at a rate of $42.36, taking the stock ownership to the 15,288,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 48,264 for $42.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,029,535. This insider now owns 15,431,762 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.92 million. That was better than the volume of 4.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.15. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.82. Second resistance stands at $39.20. The third major resistance level sits at $40.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.30 billion, the company has a total of 403,393K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 747,200 K while annual income is 116,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 241,700 K while its latest quarter income was 6,200 K.