$184.19K in average volume shows that Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) is heading in the right direction

On June 28, 2022, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) opened at $2.75, higher 17.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $2.67 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. Price fluctuations for SBEV have ranged from $0.99 to $5.60 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 62.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $27.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Splash Beverage Group Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 5,050. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,327,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 1,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,827. This insider now owns 1,324,070 shares in total.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

The latest stats from [Splash Beverage Group Inc., SBEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.53 million was inferior to 2.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s (SBEV) raw stochastic average was set at 35.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. The third support level lies at $2.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Key Stats

There are currently 36,670K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 103.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,320 K according to its annual income of -29,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,930 K and its income totaled -5,990 K.