$2.37M in average volume shows that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is heading in the right direction

On June 28, 2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) opened at $125.13, lower -7.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.89 and dropped to $113.445 before settling in for the closing price of $124.82. Price fluctuations for BILL have ranged from $89.87 to $348.49 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.10% at the time writing. With a float of $99.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.83 million.

The firm has a total of 1384 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.02, operating margin of -41.34, and the pretax margin is -58.48.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 1,094,035. In this transaction Chief Experience Officer of this company sold 9,871 shares at a rate of $110.83, taking the stock ownership to the 616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s CFO sold 3,776 for $119.86, making the entire transaction worth $452,596. This insider now owns 65,614 shares in total.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -41.43 while generating a return on equity of -6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2500.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bill.com Holdings Inc., BILL], we can find that recorded value of 2.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.49.

During the past 100 days, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $218.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $132.07. The third major resistance level sits at $137.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.92.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

There are currently 104,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 238,270 K according to its annual income of -98,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,910 K and its income totaled -86,720 K.