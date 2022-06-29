Search
Steve Mayer
-6.05% percent quarterly performance for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) on June 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $128.745, soaring 4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.43 and dropped to $125.80 before settling in for the closing price of $124.39. Within the past 52 weeks, FANG’s price has moved between $64.74 and $162.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 66.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 141.40%. With a float of $176.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.25, operating margin of +60.01, and the pretax margin is +42.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diamondback Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 960,000. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $160.00, taking the stock ownership to the 61,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 30,000 for $150.01, making the entire transaction worth $4,500,303. This insider now owns 428,497 shares in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.52) by $0.68. This company achieved a net margin of +32.10 while generating a return on equity of 20.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.85% during the next five years compared to 50.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.20, a number that is poised to hit 6.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Looking closely at Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.86.

During the past 100 days, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (FANG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.24. However, in the short run, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.22. Second resistance stands at $134.64. The third major resistance level sits at $137.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.96.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.95 billion based on 177,493K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,797 M and income totals 2,182 M. The company made 2,408 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 779,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

