A look at Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 28, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) opened at $0.8018, higher 47.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9149 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Price fluctuations for TOUR have ranged from $0.46 to $2.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -47.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.70% at the time writing. With a float of $8.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.69 million.

The firm has a total of 1916 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuniu Corporation is 1.68%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR], we can find that recorded value of 16.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0178. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8927. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0262. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1376. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6478, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5364. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4029.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are currently 129,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 66,900 K according to its annual income of -19,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,540 K and its income totaled -6,380 K.

