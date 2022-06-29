Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) drop of -5.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock priced at $3.22, down -5.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.245 and dropped to $3.015 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. FSM’s price has ranged from $2.66 to $5.68 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.50%. With a float of $288.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.64 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.56, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +17.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.63%, while institutional ownership is 35.63%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 5.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

The latest stats from [Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., FSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.38 million was inferior to 5.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. The third support level lies at $2.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 886.58 million, the company has a total of 291,880K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 599,850 K while annual income is 59,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 182,330 K while its latest quarter income was 26,980 K.