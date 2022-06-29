Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) posted a 21.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

June 28, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) trading session started at the price of $0.406, that was 4.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4489 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for CRXT has been $0.33 – $31.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -251.70%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -284.67, and the pretax margin is -291.02.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.4) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -291.02 while generating a return on equity of -332.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Looking closely at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 235.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6198, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4753. However, in the short run, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4526. Second resistance stands at $0.4752. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5015. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4037, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3774. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3548.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Key Stats

There are 52,021K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.75 million. As of now, sales total 13,960 K while income totals -40,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,010 K while its last quarter net income were -14,870 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.75 cents.

Shaun Noe -
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) on June 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $106.35, plunging -6.84% from the previous trading...
Read more

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,690 K

Sana Meer -
On June 28, 2022, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) opened at $9.26, lower -6.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) market cap hits 4.66 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) stock priced at $18.50, up 5.01% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam