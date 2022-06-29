Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is expecting -53.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 28, 2022, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) opened at $1.41, higher 5.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.365 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Price fluctuations for CYCC have ranged from $1.05 to $6.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.40% at the time writing. With a float of $9.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12 employees.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 43. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12 shares at a rate of $3.57, taking the stock ownership to the 3,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s President and CEO bought 4,000 for $4.50, making the entire transaction worth $18,000. This insider now owns 4,988 shares in total.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.68) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Looking closely at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CYCC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4914, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3636. However, in the short run, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5250. Second resistance stands at $1.5800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2550.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Key Stats

There are currently 9,995K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -18,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,110 K.