EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) 20 Days SMA touches -8.16%: The odds favor the bear

On June 28, 2022, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) opened at $117.70, higher 4.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.93 and dropped to $115.73 before settling in for the closing price of $113.76. Price fluctuations for EOG have ranged from $60.03 to $145.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 864.80% at the time writing. With a float of $583.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $585.09 million.

The firm has a total of 2800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.80, operating margin of +36.93, and the pretax margin is +30.00.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EOG Resources Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 143,174. In this transaction EVP Exploration and Production of this company sold 1,006 shares at a rate of $142.32, taking the stock ownership to the 16,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,905 for $140.60, making the entire transaction worth $267,839. This insider now owns 66,980 shares in total.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.72) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +23.58 while generating a return on equity of 21.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 864.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.24% during the next five years compared to 43.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.49, a number that is poised to hit 4.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EOG Resources Inc., EOG], we can find that recorded value of 6.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.25.

During the past 100 days, EOG Resources Inc.’s (EOG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $120.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.19. The third major resistance level sits at $124.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.85.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Key Stats

There are currently 585,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,642 M according to its annual income of 4,664 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,983 M and its income totaled 390,000 K.