Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.01%

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) stock priced at $3.85, down -5.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.93 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. GOL’s price has ranged from $3.51 to $9.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.70%. With a float of $156.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

In an organization with 13927 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.28, operating margin of -53.22, and the pretax margin is -99.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.20%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.8 million. That was better than the volume of 2.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. However, in the short run, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.82. Second resistance stands at $4.04. The third major resistance level sits at $4.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. The third support level lies at $3.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 564.49 million, the company has a total of 198,108K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,377 M while annual income is -1,338 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 616,390 K while its latest quarter income was 499,090 K.