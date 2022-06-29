Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) average volume reaches $638.57K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) stock priced at $0.4599, up 27.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7135 and dropped to $0.4378 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. GROM’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $6.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of -103.05, and the pretax margin is -161.99.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is 16.53%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -63.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Looking closely at Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6253, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7873. However, in the short run, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7025. Second resistance stands at $0.8459. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9782. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4268, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2945. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1511.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.29 million, the company has a total of 18,760K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,300 K while annual income is -10,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,230 K while its latest quarter income was -3,380 K.