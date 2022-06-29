Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) volume exceeds 1.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock priced at $0.1491, down -6.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.155 and dropped to $0.1432 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. GHSI’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 119.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -73.70%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of -144.94, and the pretax margin is -342.11.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 6,760. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 179,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $6,250. This insider now owns 27,750 shares in total.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -342.11 while generating a return on equity of -160.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s (GHSI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1680, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6080. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1513 in the near term. At $0.1591, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1631. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1395, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1355. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1277.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.96 million, the company has a total of 61,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,230 K while annual income is -24,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,380 K while its latest quarter income was -2,620 K.