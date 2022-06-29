Investors finally get a glimpse of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) volume hitting the figure of 5.86 million.

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock priced at $25.55, down -7.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.21 and dropped to $23.63 before settling in for the closing price of $25.59. RUN’s price has ranged from $16.80 to $60.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 27.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.80%. With a float of $197.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11383 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 625,000. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,585,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Co-Executive Chair sold 6,687 for $22.67, making the entire transaction worth $151,594. This insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.82% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunrun Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) saw its 5-day average volume 5.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.40 in the near term. At $27.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.93. The third support level lies at $20.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.01 billion, the company has a total of 210,113K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,610 M while annual income is -79,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 495,780 K while its latest quarter income was -87,780 K.