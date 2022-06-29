Investors must take note of Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) performance last week, which was -19.75%.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) on June 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.40, plunging -6.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTR’s price has moved between $1.37 and $16.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.00%. With a float of $172.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $263.65 million.

In an organization with 324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.70%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 92.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.45 million. That was better than the volume of 5.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5336, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7642. However, in the short run, Astra Space Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3767. Second resistance stands at $1.4533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. The third support level lies at $1.1367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 359.41 million based on 264,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -257,780 K. The company made 3,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -85,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.