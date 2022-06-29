Search
Sana Meer
Investors must take note of DatChat Inc.’s (DATS) performance last week, which was 2.65%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) stock priced at $1.08, up 6.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. DATS’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $18.50 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $16.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DatChat Inc. is 14.05%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -243622.81 while generating a return on equity of -104.80.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DatChat Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 43.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5383.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71

Technical Analysis of DatChat Inc. (DATS)

Looking closely at DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, DatChat Inc.’s (DATS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3831, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8651. However, in the short run, DatChat Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2933. Second resistance stands at $1.4267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8133.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.93 million, the company has a total of 19,597K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4 K while annual income is -10,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,370 K.

8.09% volatility in MongoDB Inc. (MDB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) on June 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $296.58, plunging -6.87% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Geron Corporation (GERN) average volume reaches $2.80M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
June 28, 2022, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) trading session started at the price of $1.40, that was 6.38% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) performance last week, which was -0.73%.

Shaun Noe -
On June 28, 2022, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) opened at $29.55, lower -6.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

