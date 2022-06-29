IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) volume exceeds 7.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 28, 2022, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) trading session started at the price of $0.14, that was -13.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. A 52-week range for ITP has been $0.13 – $0.60.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 107.20%. With a float of $93.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.05 million.

The firm has a total of 366 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +4.01.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 5.47%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -46.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IT Tech Packaging Inc., ITP], we can find that recorded value of 2.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s (ITP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2702. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1463. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1650. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1821. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1105, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0934. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0747.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Key Stats

There are 99,050K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.60 million. As of now, sales total 160,880 K while income totals 910 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,480 K while its last quarter net income were -2,490 K.