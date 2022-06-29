Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.84%

On June 28, 2022, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) opened at $6.90, lower -5.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.465 before settling in for the closing price of $6.90. Price fluctuations for JMIA have ranged from $4.47 to $32.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.40% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.63 million was inferior to 4.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.32. The third major resistance level sits at $7.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.05. The third support level lies at $5.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are currently 99,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 639.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 177,930 K according to its annual income of -226,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,590 K and its income totaled -69,460 K.