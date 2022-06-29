Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) to new highs

Analyst Insights

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) on June 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.00, plunging -8.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. Within the past 52 weeks, NUTX’s price has moved between $1.86 and $52.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.20%. With a float of $24.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.46, operating margin of -47.98, and the pretax margin is -77.97.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -72.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 103.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.09 million, its volume of 2.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 389.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.00 in the near term. At $4.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.98.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.39 billion based on 645,362K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,790 K and income totals -13,670 K. The company made 6,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.

