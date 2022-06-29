No matter how cynical the overall market is, Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) performance over the last week is recorded 5.64%

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) kicked off on June 28, 2022, at the price of $15.32, down -7.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.38 and dropped to $14.19 before settling in for the closing price of $15.33. Over the past 52 weeks, SGFY has traded in a range of $10.70-$30.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 276.10%. With a float of $168.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.76 million.

The firm has a total of 2300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of +8.34, and the pretax margin is +1.82.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Signify Health Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 29,372. In this transaction Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 217,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,320 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $97,891. This insider now owns 92,693 shares in total.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 1.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Signify Health Inc.’s (SGFY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 993.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Signify Health Inc., SGFY], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Signify Health Inc.’s (SGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.79. The third major resistance level sits at $16.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.63.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.18 billion has total of 233,689K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 773,400 K in contrast with the sum of 19,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 216,500 K and last quarter income was -10,900 K.