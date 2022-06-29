No matter how cynical the overall market is, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) performance over the last week is recorded 15.21%

On June 28, 2022, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) opened at $48.00, higher 4.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.17 and dropped to $47.20 before settling in for the closing price of $46.00. Price fluctuations for YUMC have ranged from $33.55 to $66.91 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $424.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $426.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 147000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.83, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 81,385. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,480 shares at a rate of $54.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,468 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 518.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.06 million, its volume of 8.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.05 in the near term. At $50.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.11.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

There are currently 423,694K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,853 M according to its annual income of 990,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,668 M and its income totaled 100,000 K.