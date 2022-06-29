Now that McEwen Mining Inc.’s volume has hit 1.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 28, 2022, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) trading session started at the price of $0.52, that was -7.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.464 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. A 52-week range for MUX has been $0.46 – $1.47.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.00%. With a float of $390.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.02 million.

In an organization with 430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.94, operating margin of -27.43, and the pretax margin is -47.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward McEwen Mining Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $10,400. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -41.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14 and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5896, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8662. However, in the short run, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5038. Second resistance stands at $0.5399. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5598. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4478, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4279. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3918.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

There are 474,276K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 211.77 million. As of now, sales total 136,540 K while income totals -56,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 25,540 K while its last quarter net income were -19,330 K.