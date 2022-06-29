Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) with a beta value of 1.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 28, 2022, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) opened at $0.75, lower -12.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7569 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Price fluctuations for OEG have ranged from $0.71 to $4.87 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Utilities Sector giant was -0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $61.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1329 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.95, operating margin of -61.84, and the pretax margin is -72.76.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orbital Energy Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 24,300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 251,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director bought 2,223 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $2,267. This insider now owns 221,460 shares in total.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -60.14 while generating a return on equity of -88.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -19.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Looking closely at Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s (OEG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0162, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9211. However, in the short run, Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7232. Second resistance stands at $0.7935. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8301. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6163, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5797. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5094.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Key Stats

There are currently 86,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 54.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,950 K according to its annual income of -61,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,250 K and its income totaled -37,600 K.