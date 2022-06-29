Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) is -6.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) stock priced at $0.83, up 10.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. PTPI’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $5.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.10%. With a float of $14.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.68 million.

In an organization with 24 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.53, operating margin of -231.05, and the pretax margin is -115.05.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 30.08%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 500,001. In this transaction Director of this company bought 145,773 shares at a rate of $3.43, taking the stock ownership to the 5,703,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 500,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 5,557,771 shares in total.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -115.05 while generating a return on equity of -33.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14

Technical Analysis of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (PTPI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9576, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7124. However, in the short run, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1524. Second resistance stands at $1.4012. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5624. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7424, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5812. The third support level lies at $0.3324 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.31 million, the company has a total of 20,685K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,810 K while annual income is -8,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,470 K while its latest quarter income was -170 K.