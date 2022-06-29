Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) average volume reaches $1.69M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) stock priced at $0.4499, down -9.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.459 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. QNGY’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $10.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $65.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanergy Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 3.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.9802. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4395 in the near term. At $0.4788, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4985. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3805, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3608. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3215.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.24 million, the company has a total of 92,695K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,015 K while annual income is -35,835 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,367 K while its latest quarter income was -104,682 K.