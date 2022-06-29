Recent developments with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.83 cents.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) kicked off on June 28, 2022, at the price of $94.42, down -5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.00 and dropped to $86.70 before settling in for the closing price of $92.58. Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has traded in a range of $42.47-$115.76.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 227.90%. With a float of $285.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6294 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.12, operating margin of +32.85, and the pretax margin is +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.60% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.60, a number that is poised to hit 2.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.63.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $93.16 in the near term. At $99.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.63. The third support level lies at $74.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.13 billion has total of 263,197K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,862 M in contrast with the sum of 585,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,020 M and last quarter income was 796,120 K.