Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) last year’s performance of -71.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) on June 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.09, plunging -8.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.90 and dropped to $35.7701 before settling in for the closing price of $39.34. Within the past 52 weeks, TWST’s price has moved between $25.07 and $139.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 125.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.70%. With a float of $52.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 652 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.08, operating margin of -115.81, and the pretax margin is -116.39.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 306,723. In this transaction SVP of Human Resources of this company sold 10,067 shares at a rate of $30.47, taking the stock ownership to the 14,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s sold 1,275 for $37.04, making the entire transaction worth $47,226. This insider now owns 259,926 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.28) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -114.94 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.70, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Looking closely at Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 26.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.62. However, in the short run, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.72. Second resistance stands at $41.38. The third major resistance level sits at $42.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.46.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.88 billion based on 56,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 132,330 K and income totals -152,100 K. The company made 48,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

AppLovin Corporation (APP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,793 M

Sana Meer -
June 28, 2022, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) trading session started at the price of $37.85, that was -5.45% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is expecting 17.20% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On June 28, 2022, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) opened at $0.625, lower -8.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.01%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 28, 2022, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) stock priced at $3.85, down -5.53% from...
Read more

