UPWK (Upwork Inc.) dropped -7.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 28, 2022, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) trading session started at the price of $21.96, that was -7.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.3206 and dropped to $20.40 before settling in for the closing price of $22.25. A 52-week range for UPWK has been $14.85 – $64.49.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -129.60%. With a float of $118.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.36 million.

The firm has a total of 650 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Upwork Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 586,548. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 30,455 shares at a rate of $19.26, taking the stock ownership to the 833,489 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 3,896 for $20.06, making the entire transaction worth $78,150. This insider now owns 39,210 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upwork Inc., UPWK], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.03. The third major resistance level sits at $23.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.99.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are 129,651K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.65 billion. As of now, sales total 502,800 K while income totals -56,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 141,340 K while its last quarter net income were -24,740 K.