Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of -850 K

June 28, 2022, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) trading session started at the price of $2.93, that was -6.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.945 and dropped to $2.71 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. A 52-week range for WKHS has been $2.11 – $18.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -546.80%. With a float of $150.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Workhorse Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,600 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 53,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $155,000. This insider now owns 1,955,115 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.87 in the near term. At $3.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.40.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are 163,512K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 448.96 million. As of now, sales total -850 K while income totals -401,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -22,050 K.