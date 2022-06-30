5.04% volatility in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
On June 29, 2022, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) opened at $7.16, higher 4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.35 and dropped to $7.14 before settling in for the closing price of $6.96. Price fluctuations for AGI have ranged from $6.51 to $9.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -146.50% at the time writing. With a float of $390.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1719 employees.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alamos Gold Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.88%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.72% during the next five years compared to -20.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) saw its 5-day average volume 5.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.37 in the near term. At $7.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.95.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Key Stats

There are currently 392,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 823,600 K according to its annual income of -66,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 184,500 K and its income totaled -8,500 K.

