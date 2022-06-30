Search
5.51% volatility in Cameco Corporation (CCJ) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 29, 2022, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) opened at $22.74, lower -3.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.914 and dropped to $21.68 before settling in for the closing price of $22.59. Price fluctuations for CCJ have ranged from $15.34 to $32.49 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -9.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -92.10% at the time writing. With a float of $397.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2095 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.29, operating margin of -10.42, and the pretax margin is -11.67.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

The latest stats from [Cameco Corporation, CCJ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.49 million was inferior to 7.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 20.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.35. The third major resistance level sits at $23.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.09.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

There are currently 398,432K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,177 M according to its annual income of -81,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 314,290 K and its income totaled 31,860 K.

