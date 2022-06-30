$732.07K in average volume shows that Gogoro Inc. (GGR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) stock priced at $7.33, up 2.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.83 and dropped to $7.00 before settling in for the closing price of $7.50. GGR’s price has ranged from $3.92 to $17.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -36.70%. With a float of $137.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.23 million.

The firm has a total of 1963 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.00, operating margin of -15.66, and the pretax margin is -18.40.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Gogoro Inc. is 43.91%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -18.40 while generating a return on equity of -108.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gogoro Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gogoro Inc., GGR], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.32. The third major resistance level sits at $8.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.33.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.81 billion, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 550 K while annual income is -12,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 94,455 K while its latest quarter income was -21,717 K.