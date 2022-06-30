8.41% volatility in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 29, 2022, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) trading session started at the price of $8.82, that was -11.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.83 and dropped to $7.455 before settling in for the closing price of $8.99. A 52-week range for LIND has been $8.84 – $19.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.20%. With a float of $31.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.49, operating margin of -74.66, and the pretax margin is -82.38.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is 27.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 245,632. In this transaction Chief Expedition Officer of this company sold 16,160 shares at a rate of $15.20, taking the stock ownership to the 118,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,461 for $16.50, making the entire transaction worth $172,631. This insider now owns 947,344 shares in total.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.6) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -81.03 while generating a return on equity of -192.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -18.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s (LIND) raw stochastic average was set at 4.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.69 in the near term. At $9.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.95.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Key Stats

There are 50,942K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 377.23 million. As of now, sales total 147,110 K while income totals -119,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 67,850 K while its last quarter net income were -41,720 K.