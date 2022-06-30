Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.80, plunging -1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.95 and dropped to $28.13 before settling in for the closing price of $28.96. Within the past 52 weeks, SYF’s price has moved between $27.40 and $52.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 222.90%. With a float of $499.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $515.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.94, operating margin of +53.18, and the pretax margin is +49.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 2,102,100. In this transaction of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $30.03, taking the stock ownership to the 828,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s sold 1,116 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $44,640. This insider now owns 14,404 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.54) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +37.61 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.92% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.98 million, its volume of 7.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 6.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.94 in the near term. At $29.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.67 billion based on 501,489K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,752 M and income totals 4,221 M. The company made 4,130 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 932,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) volume hitting the figure of 8.42 million.

Shaun Noe -
June 29, 2022, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) trading session started at the price of $1.10, that was 13.68% jump from the session before....
Read more

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) volume exceeds 5.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On June 29, 2022, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) opened at $66.60, higher 1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) volume exceeds 1.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) stock priced at $0.519, up 15.51% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam