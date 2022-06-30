Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 29, 2022, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) trading session started at the price of $4.99, that was -0.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.02 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $5.01. A 52-week range for TWO has been $4.26 – $7.65.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.90%. With a float of $341.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.00 million.

The firm has a total of 105 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,452. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 17,139 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $75,068. This insider now owns 221,223 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO], we can find that recorded value of 4.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.78.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

There are 344,143K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.67 billion. As of now, sales total 168,600 K while income totals 187,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 44,850 K while its last quarter net income were 285,270 K.

