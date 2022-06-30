AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.47%

A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) stock priced at $2.51, up 11.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. ADTH’s price has ranged from $2.36 to $11.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 257.60%. With a float of $78.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 295 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.13, operating margin of +0.59, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.85 while generating a return on equity of 46.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

The latest stats from [AdTheorent Holding Company Inc., ADTH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s (ADTH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. The third support level lies at $1.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 263.99 million, the company has a total of 85,744K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 165,370 K while annual income is 26,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,240 K while its latest quarter income was -41,740 K.