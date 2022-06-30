Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) soared 15.73 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 29, 2022, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) opened at $6.54, higher 15.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.63 and dropped to $6.50 before settling in for the closing price of $6.55. Price fluctuations for ATRA have ranged from $4.61 to $20.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $92.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.73 million.

In an organization with 570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.05, operating margin of -1673.85, and the pretax margin is -1672.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 102,384. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,220 shares at a rate of $7.20, taking the stock ownership to the 472,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,853 for $5.63, making the entire transaction worth $32,952. This insider now owns 203,529 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.98) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1672.28 while generating a return on equity of -91.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.41. However, in the short run, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.97. Second resistance stands at $8.37. The third major resistance level sits at $9.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

There are currently 93,406K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 711.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,340 K according to its annual income of -340,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,310 K and its income totaled -88,110 K.