Audacy Inc. (AUD) is -47.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.07, plunging -7.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Within the past 52 weeks, AUD’s price has moved between $1.05 and $4.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 21.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.50%. With a float of $116.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3586 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 163,000. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 3,258,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 3,175 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $9,836. This insider now owns 101,955 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Audacy Inc. (AUD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

The latest stats from [Audacy Inc., AUD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8460, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6490. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8667. The third support level lies at $0.7833 if the price breaches the second support level.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 144.24 million based on 143,519K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,219 M and income totals -3,570 K. The company made 275,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.