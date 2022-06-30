Search
Steve Mayer
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is expecting -48.66% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 29, 2022, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) trading session started at the price of $6.35, that was -2.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.47 and dropped to $6.17 before settling in for the closing price of $6.43. A 52-week range for BLDP has been $5.75 – $19.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -94.60%. With a float of $241.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1367 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.42, operating margin of -81.64, and the pretax margin is -94.23.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.47 while generating a return on equity of -10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.03% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Looking closely at Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.56. However, in the short run, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.46. Second resistance stands at $6.61. The third major resistance level sits at $6.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

There are 298,105K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.85 billion. As of now, sales total 104,510 K while income totals -114,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,050 K while its last quarter net income were -40,400 K.

